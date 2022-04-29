Future, Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator, Demi Lovato & More of the Week’s Biggest Winners (April 29)

Love runs deep in Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s veins — and pours out of it, too. She explained how the couple actually drinks each other’s blood “for ritual purposes.” But what sounds more toxic is Future‘s latest album, I NEVER LIKED YOU.

Lil Nas X has made it clear whom he would really like to join him on his upcoming Long Live Montero Tour, and the desired act is “ready to wiggle” alongside him! And Demi Lovato planned the sweetest surprise reunion for a Make-A-Wish recipient she met over a decade ago.

Take a look at Billboard’s weekly roundup and the “awards” we’re giving to this week’s headlines.

Funniest Music News: Wiggles agree to Lil Nas X’s request to join him on his first tour

The “Old Town Road” hitmaker is hitting the road soon on his first-ever tour in support of his debut studio album Montero. But he’s requesting some special passengers: The Wiggles. And lucky for him, the Australian kids’ band is “ready to wiggle with you!” Founding member Anthony Field (“Blue” Wiggle) also chimed in by tweeting at LNX on Wednesday (April 27), “The Big Red Car is packed and ready mate! Let’s Wiggle!” Learn more here.

Sweetest Music News: Demi Lovato reunites with Make-A-Wish recipient 13 years later

Here we go again! Lovato reunited with 23-year-old Austen, who first met the pop superstar when she was only 10 through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. At the time of their meeting in 2009, Austen sang Lovato’s Camp Rock anthem “This Is Me.” But she was speechless when the singer surprised her in a video the Associated Press published on Wednesday (April 27) — and remembered her pigtails from back in the day. Watch their heartwarming reunion here.

Weirdest Music News: Megan Fox admits she and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood

MGK is taking “Bloody Valentine” to a whole new level with his fiancée Fox. In an interview with Glamour UK Tuesday (April 26), the actress revealed why they partake in not only the body, but also the blood of one another. “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only,” she explained. Read more here.

Most Record-Breaking Music News: Historic vinyl sales sends Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost back to No. 1

Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost returns to the top spot of the Billboard 200, thanks to its vinyl release. The set jumped from No. 120 to No. 1, and earned 59,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 21 (up 507%), according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. It marks the largest sales week for a hip-hop album on vinyl, or for a solo male album on vinyl, since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991. Learn more here.

Most Helpful Music News: Superstars’ managers & management teams give advice crash course

For Billboard‘s Managers issue, 33 managers/management teams offer a crash course on how to manage a music star. Gordon Dillard (Doja Cart, Audrey Nuna), David Ali (Kehlani, Rico Nasty), Sarah Francis (Rihanna, Christina Aguilera), Dina Sahim (Swedish House Mafia, French Montana), and many more reveal what aspiring young managers should study up on and share the ways in which they have helped superstar clients level up over the years. Learn from the masters here.

Most Toxic Music News: Future releases new album I NEVER LIKED YOU

Future is back to his toxic ways on his ninth studio album I NEVER LIKED YOU, which he released on Friday (April 29). The trap lord taps his famous friends and fiends, such as Ye, who still has a case of the ex on “Keep It Burnin” when he raps, “I’ma buy a home next to your home if I miss you.” Stream Future’s album here, and read our critic’s ranking of every song here.