Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Drake & Taylor Swift and More of the Week’s Biggest Winners (April 22)

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd are gearing up for weekend two of Coachella starting Friday (April 22) after crushing the music festival’s first weekend back in two years. But they’re not the only main acts from this week’s biggest music headlines.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will be hosting and executive producing this year’s Billboard Music Awards, which will be held in Las Vegas on May 15. And Jack Harlow flew straight to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his Fergie-sampling banger “First Class.”

Take a look at Billboard’s weekly roundup and the “awards” we’re giving to this week’s headlines.

Sweetest Music News: Drake posts throwback photo with Taylor Swift

Drake showed off fellow pop star friend Taylor Swift in his Instagram carousel Monday (April 18) with the caption, “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.” But the Swifties were hard at work to figure out if this meant a collaboration between these two was coming out of the vault for one of Swift’s re-recorded albums. See their sweet snap here and the fan theories behind what it could mean here.

Biggest Music News: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd at Coachella 2022

Styles sparkled (alongside Shania Twain), Eilish soared and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd sizzled the main stage for the first weekend of Coachella this year. Read our recaps for each headlining performance here, here and here, as well as our recaps for each day of the fest here, here and here.

Savviest Music News: Billboard announces first-ever MusicCon

Billboard announced on Friday (April 22) a first-of-its-kind MusicCon that will commence ahead of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Held at Las Vegas’ Area 15 May 13 and14, the two-day event will feature conversations with Latto, Burna Boy, Rauw Alejandro, Machine Gun Kelly and more, as well as performances by Anitta and Shenseea. Get tickets here.

Most Record-Breaking Music News: Jack Harlow soars to No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Harlow took a first-class trip to the top of the Hot 100 this week with his new single “First Class,” which interpolates Fergie’s 2007 two-week Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Glamorous.” “First Class” also earned the biggest streaming week in 2022, with 54.6 million streams in the April 8-14 tracking week, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. Check out what else made the Hot 100 this week here, and read our staff’s Five Burning Questions about “First Class” here.

Most Surprising Music News: Kendrick Lamar announces first album in five years

K.Dot is finally back! The elite MC announced on Monday (April 18) that he’s releasing his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, on May 13. The artist issued the official statement in response to a tweet saying that he had retired from the rap game. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers comes five years since his last album, DAMN., which won a Pulitzer Prize. See his announcement here.

Most Bad-A** Music News: Diddy announced as host and executive producer of 2022 BBMAs

Diddy will be hosting and executive producing the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which will air live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15 on NBC/Peacock. “This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” the Bad Boy boss said in a release, which promises a reimagining of the broadcast that will feature several surprises. See Diddy’s bright-and-shining announcement video here.