Adele Adds New Year’s Eve Weekend Shows to Las Vegas Residency: ‘Let’s Go All Out’

'I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too!' the superstar wrote.

Adele in Las Vegas
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

Adele will be ringing in the new year with her fans.

The beloved British singer-songwriter took to social media on Sunday (Nov. 20) to announce two additional New Year’s Eve weekend shows as part of her just-launched Weekends With Adele residency at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!!” Adele captioned a celebratory photo on Instagram of herself sporting 2023 glasses and popping a bottle of champagne.

The superstar added, “I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes.”

The newly added concerts will take place on Dec. 30 and 31. The presale for those registered through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program will begin at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday (Nov. 23).

Billboard was in attendance for the spectacular opening night (Nov. 18) of Adele’s residency, where the singer mesmerized the Sin City crowd with performances of her chart-topping hits and showcased her brilliantly bawdy sense of humor. Check out our “7 Best Moments” and “Funniest One-Liners” posts. Weekends With Adele runs through March 25, 2023.

See Adele’s New Year’s Eve weekend shows post on Instagram below.

