Watch Kenshi Yonezu’s Mind-Bending Workout Routine in New ‘KICK BACK’ Video

Kenshi Yonezu dropped the music video accompanying his new song “KICK BACK,” the opener for the popular anime series Chainsaw Man.

The “Lemon” hitmaker’s latest track hit No. 1 on five Billboard Japan charts — the Japan Hot 100, Top Streaming Songs, Top Download Songs, Hot Animation and Top User Generated Songs — after its release on Oct. 12 at midnight.

Thirty-year-old music producer Daiki Tsuneta of King Gnu and millennium parade, who co-arranged the song with Yonezu, appears in the music video alongside the 31-year-old singer-songwriter. The visuals released Wednesday (Oct. 26) sees Yonezu frantically working out at a gym to outperform a cool rival played by Tsuneta, taking a mind-bending turn when Yonezu begins running on a treadmill and ending with a final, chilling twist.

The video was directed by 31-year-old photographer and visual artist Yoshiyuki Okuyama, who worked with Yonezu on his artist photos and the award-winning music video for “Kanden.”

Watch the “KICK BACK” video below: