Watch Kenshi Yonezu’s Mind-Bending Workout Routine in New ‘KICK BACK’ Video

Daiki Tsuneta of King Gnu and millennium parade makes a cameo in the clip.

Kenshi Yonezu, ‘KICK BACK’
Kenshi Yonezu, ‘KICK BACK’ Billboard JAPAN / Photo: Courtesy Photo

Kenshi Yonezu dropped the music video accompanying his new song “KICK BACK,” the opener for the popular anime series Chainsaw Man.

The “Lemon” hitmaker’s latest track hit No. 1 on five Billboard Japan charts — the Japan Hot 100, Top Streaming Songs, Top Download Songs, Hot Animation and Top User Generated Songs — after its release on Oct. 12 at midnight.

Thirty-year-old music producer Daiki Tsuneta of King Gnu and millennium parade, who co-arranged the song with Yonezu, appears in the music video alongside the 31-year-old singer-songwriter. The visuals released Wednesday (Oct. 26) sees Yonezu frantically working out at a gym to outperform a cool rival played by Tsuneta, taking a mind-bending turn when Yonezu begins running on a treadmill and ending with a final, chilling twist.

The video was directed by 31-year-old photographer and visual artist Yoshiyuki Okuyama, who worked with Yonezu on his artist photos and the award-winning music video for “Kanden.”

Watch the “KICK BACK” video below:

