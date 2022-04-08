War Child Re-Releases Classic Albums to Raise Funds For Children in Ukraine

War Child has re-issued four classic album to raise money for children impacted by the war in Ukraine. The four limited-edition compilations — which come on black, yellow and red vinyl for the first time — include 1995’s Help! A Day in the Life, 2002’s 1 Love, 2003’s Hope and 2009’s War Child Presents Heroes.

According to an announcement, all proceeds from the sale of each record will go directly to War Child UK to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war on the neighboring country that has displaced nearly 10 million Ukrainians to date. The sales will also benefit children in conflict zones around the world, giving them the “vital protection, education and psychosocial support they require.”

The Help! album in aid of children impacted by the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina featured songs from British and Irish artists including Paul McCartney, Radiohead, Oasis, Paul Weller, Massive Attack, Portishead, Sinead O’Connor, Suede and Blur, among others. The 1 Love compilation brought together former chart-topping hits covered by newer artists including Starsailor (covering Small Faces), Feeder (Frankie Goes to Hollywood), Elbow (Thunderclap Newman), Oasis (Slade) and The Prodigy (Jimmy Eat World), among others.

Hope, benefitting victims of the war in Iraq, featured songs from Travis, Avril Lavigne, David Bowie, Paul McCartney, George Michael, Ronan Keating, Moby, New Order, Spiritualized and others. War Child Presents Heroes — which benefitted children hurt in wars in Iraq, Uganda and Afghanistan — had legendary acts hand-picking covers for contemporary stars to take on, including Bob Dylan tapping Beck for “Leopard Skin Pill-Box Hat,” Roxy Music nominating Scissor Sisters for “Do the Strand,” Bowie suggesting “Heroes” for TV on the Radio and the Ramones passing on “Sheena is a Punk Rocker” to the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

