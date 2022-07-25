‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Releases Prologue EP With Tems’ Cover of ‘No Woman No Cry’

The Wakanda Forever Prologue EP was released Monday (July 25) via Hollywood Records and Marvel Music ahead of the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel.

The EP features Tems‘ cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “No Woman No Cry” as well as “A Body, A Coffin” by Afropop singer Amaarae and “Soy” by Mexican hip-hop artist Santa Fe Klan. Tems’ “No Woman No Cry” was first heard (and mixed in with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright”) during the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser that was released over the weekend during San Diego Comic-Con. The movie, which is set for theatrical release on Nov. 11, features Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and more reprising their roles from the 2018 superhero movie as well as new faces, such as Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta.

The film will arrive two years after Black Panther lead actor Chadwick Boseman’s death following a private yearslong battle with colon cancer.

Oscar-, Grammy- and Emmy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson produced the project. He previously worked on the Black Panther soundtrack alongside Lamar, which featured songs from The Weeknd, SZA, Vince Staples, Travis Scott, Jorja Smith and more.

“This Prologue is an aural first glimpse of Wakanda Forever. The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria,” Göransson and film director Ryan Cogler said in an official press statement. “We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social and historical contexts of their music. We built a catalogue of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material. During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film. Using the script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines and cultures. The instrumental score and soundtrack for Wakanda Forever both organically grew from these sessions and workshops. They are conceived together as a singular entity to create an immersive and enveloping sound world for the film.”

Listen to the three-song EP below.