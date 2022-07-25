×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Releases Prologue EP With Tems’ Cover of ‘No Woman No Cry’

Tems' cover was first heard in the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' teaser released over the weekend during San Diego Comic-Con.

Tems
Tems Roderick Ejuetami

The Wakanda Forever Prologue EP was released Monday (July 25) via Hollywood Records and Marvel Music ahead of the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel.

The EP features Tems‘ cover of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “No Woman No Cry” as well as “A Body, A Coffin” by Afropop singer Amaarae and “Soy” by Mexican hip-hop artist Santa Fe Klan. Tems’ “No Woman No Cry” was first heard (and mixed in with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright”) during the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser that was released over the weekend during San Diego Comic-Con. The movie, which is set for theatrical release on Nov. 11, features Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and more reprising their roles from the 2018 superhero movie as well as new faces, such as Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta.

Related

Harry Styles

Harry Styles' Return to MCU as Eros Teased by Marvel's Kevin Feige

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Amaarae

Santa Fe Klan

Tems

See latest videos, charts and news

The film will arrive two years after Black Panther lead actor Chadwick Boseman’s death following a private yearslong battle with colon cancer.

Oscar-, Grammy- and Emmy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson produced the project. He previously worked on the Black Panther soundtrack alongside Lamar, which featured songs from The Weeknd, SZA, Vince Staples, Travis Scott, Jorja Smith and more.

“This Prologue is an aural first glimpse of Wakanda Forever. The sound world for the film began with extended trips to Mexico and Nigeria,” Göransson and film director Ryan Cogler said in an official press statement. “We spent our days working with traditional musicians who educated us about the cultural, social and historical contexts of their music. We built a catalogue of instrumental and vocal recordings with them that explored both traditional and non-traditional uses of their musical material. During the nights on these trips, we had recording sessions with contemporary artists who were akin to the characters and thematic material explored in the film. Using the script as a blueprint, along with the recordings from the traditional musicians, we began to build a musical vocabulary for the characters, storylines and cultures. The instrumental score and soundtrack for Wakanda Forever both organically grew from these sessions and workshops. They are conceived together as a singular entity to create an immersive and enveloping sound world for the film.”

Listen to the three-song EP below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad