Waffle House Shooter Wrote Letter to Oprah Winfrey About Taylor Swift

Law enforcement stand outside a Waffle House where four people were killed and two were wounded after a gunman opened fire with an assault weapon on April 22, 2018 in Nashville.

A man who shot and killed four people in a Nashville Waffle House in 2018 had written Oprah Winfrey asking for help in determining whether his delusions that Taylor Swift was communicating with him through the Internet were real or not, according to testimony Wednesday (Feb. 2).

Metro Nashville Police Detective Desmond Sumerel testified that the letter to Winfrey and another to the pop star Swift were found in a safe that was recovered from Travis Reinking’s apartment. The letter to Winfrey had been returned to sender in 2017. The letter to Swift was not in an envelope.

Reinking is charged with four counts of first degree murder, along with other attempted murder and weapons charges stemming from the attack. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 33-year-old defendant. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Reinking recounted to Winfrey attending a concert where he believed that Swift mouthed “Hello” to him during a song, according to the letter that Sumerel read. After that, he wrote that he “started to notice that things I was saying were getting repeated back to me on the Internet.” Reinking also mentioned having a dream in which Swift loses her balance and then seeing a movie on Netflix where the lead female character asks a man to help her keep her balance, according to the letter.