Halsey, Courtney Love & More Remember Vivienne Westwood: ‘Your Legacy Is Immortal & Eternal’

Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday (Dec. 29) at the age of 81, and the music community flocked to social media to pay tribute to the fashion icon.

“Viv! My friend, my idol, my icon. There is not enough time or space in this format to appropriately describe the ways you impacted music, fashion, culture, and the like,” Halsey captioned a photo of herself and Westwood seated together in the front row of a fashion show. “Your legacy is immortal and eternal. I hope we will all continue to break boundaries and question institutions in your example and memory. I will cherish all of our conversations and teas (and *tea*! you had the best stories). Love always, and long live Queen Viv.”

Courtney Love, meanwhile, paid tribute to the designer on her Instagram Stories, writing, “I am so very sorry she has left & so very glad that she lived. & her message always will. Xxx.”&

Cyndi Lauper reminisced about Westwood’s vibrant fashion shows from the 1990s and legacy as a pioneer in “punk couture,” while Annie Lennox memorialized the designer’s longstanding commitment to activism. “Her life force simply blew definitions out of the water,” the Eurythmics singer shared, “far more an eighteen year old than eighty – one in human years – A fearless, formidable force of nature who turned everything upside down – inside out and back to front, both ‘literally’ and figuratively! Britain’s version of ‘Frida Kahlo’… Not ‘gone’ – She’s just moved elsewhere…”

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. winner The Vivienne, whose drag name was inspired by the designer, also paid tribute on Twitter. “Vivienne Westwood is the woman that showed me I could do anything, I could wear what I wanted, she was an ICON and I lived my life through hers in some sorts of way,” the reality contestant tweeted. “There will never be another, but we’ll continue your fight.”

Read more tributes to Westwood’s memory below.

Vivienne Westwood is the woman that showed me I could do anything, I could wear what I wanted, she was an ICON and I lived my life through hers in some sorts of way. There will never be another, but we’ll continue your fight 💚 #viviennewestwood — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) December 29, 2022

Seriously?? 💔 What a horribly sad loss… truly an extraordinary woman! #VivienneWestwood pic.twitter.com/cBUZS3s8nN — Belinda Carlisle (@belindacarlisle) December 30, 2022

vivienne westwood 🐐💔 — Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly) December 30, 2022

RIP @viviennewestwood

V sad to hear of Vivienne’s passing, we made this photo together in 2008. She was a true original. #VivienneWestwood pic.twitter.com/7AFNF9rZ4J — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 30, 2022