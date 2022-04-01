Vitamin String Quartet Turns Cover of Robyn’s Heartbreak Anthem for ‘Bridgerton’ Into a Fun, Silly Video

Who knew it was possible to play the cello while dancing? On Friday (April 1), Vitamin String Quartet dropped the music video for their instrumental cover of Robyn‘s “Dancing on My Own” — aka the track that plays in season 2 episode 4 of Bridgerton as Anthony and Kate dance together for the first time — featuring the group’s members showing off their moves.

In Bridgerton, VSQ’s cover plays over the scene where Lady Kate Sharma twirls around the dance floor with Viscount Anthony Bridgerton as she scopes out his intentions to marry her younger sister Edwina — even though both of them secretly know they’re madly in love with each other. It’s an incredibly tense moment in the show, but the new music video is anything but.

Instead of matching Bridgerton’s drama — marked by stolen glances and unspoken feelings — the VSQ brought a silly, uplifting tone to Robyn’s classic heartbreak anthem. Their new video shows members Amanda Lo, Rachel Grace, Lauren Elizabeth Baba and Derek Stein shaking their hips, kicking their feet and whipping their hair in spontaneous, carefree choreography, all the while playing their violins, viola and cello.

“We had a lot of fun filming this music video, heavily leaning into the song title and going for something really playful,” said Jessica Apperson, co-director of the project. “The video was shot just before we all saw how the song was used in Bridgerton, so it was interesting to see how well it worked in that context compared to what we captured. In the end, I think we all accomplished what we set out to do, creating something that sparks joy and will make VSQ fans wanna dance!”

The quartet has been producing classical covers of modern day music for years, and has been on board the Bridgerton soundtrack since season one. Their covers for the steamy Regency Era romance include Ariana Grande’s “Thank U Next,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood,” and they just released a new album featuring covers of Adele’s “Easy On Me” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.”

Music has been a defining aspect of Bridgerton since the show’s beginning, onscreen and behind the scenes. Abby McDonald, one of the show’s writers, recently revealed that she used Taylor Swift’s Folklore track “Illicit Affairs” as inspiration for episode five of the latest season, in which Anthony delivers the soon-to-be iconic line “You are the bane of my existence, and the object of all my desires.”

Watch Vitamin String Quartet lend their strings and their moves to the Bridgerton version of “Dancing on My Own” below: