Drake, Justin Timberlake, BTS & More React to Virgil Abloh’s Death

"You gave the world so much, in so little time," Justin Timberlake wrote.

Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh attends the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4, 2018 in New York City. Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The tributes are pouring in following the death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away Sunday (Nov. 28) at the age of 41.

Musicians like Drake, Justin Timberlake, BTS, Offset, Bruno Mars and many others took to social media to pay their respects to Abloh, who founded the streetwear-focused luxury label Off-White and most recently served as men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton.

A post on Abloh’s verified Instagram account announced his death, explaining that he battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, for more than two years.

BTS

Drake

Justin Timberlake

“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother thank you for everything,” Drake captioned photos on Instagram of himself with Abloh.

In addition to his contributions in fashion, Abloh was a DJ and served as Kanye West’s longtime creative director. He also helped design iconic album covers by West, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert and Pop Smoke.

Abloh recently collaborated with Cudi on the Kurt Cobain-inspired floral print dress worn by the rapper during his appearance earlier this year on Saturday Night Live.

“What can you say when a force like @virgilabloh is taken too soon?” Timberlake wrote on Instagram. “You gave the world so much, in so little time. And created with intensity… knowing better than the rest of us that life is short, but anything is possible. I’m honored to have known you. Thank you for sharing your gift with us.”

BTS added on Twitter, “RIP Virgil Abloh, you will be missed. It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius.”

In another remembrance, Pharrell Williams described Abloh as a “kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. You’re with the Master now, shine.”

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon, his children Lowe and Grey, his sister Edwina and his parents Nee and Eunice.

See more tributes to Abloh below.

 

