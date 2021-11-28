Drake, Justin Timberlake, BTS & More React to Virgil Abloh’s Death

The tributes are pouring in following the death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away Sunday (Nov. 28) at the age of 41.

Musicians like Drake, Justin Timberlake, BTS, Offset, Bruno Mars and many others took to social media to pay their respects to Abloh, who founded the streetwear-focused luxury label Off-White and most recently served as men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton.

A post on Abloh’s verified Instagram account announced his death, explaining that he battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma, for more than two years.

“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother thank you for everything,” Drake captioned photos on Instagram of himself with Abloh.

In addition to his contributions in fashion, Abloh was a DJ and served as Kanye West’s longtime creative director. He also helped design iconic album covers by West, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert and Pop Smoke.

Abloh recently collaborated with Cudi on the Kurt Cobain-inspired floral print dress worn by the rapper during his appearance earlier this year on Saturday Night Live.

“What can you say when a force like @virgilabloh is taken too soon?” Timberlake wrote on Instagram. “You gave the world so much, in so little time. And created with intensity… knowing better than the rest of us that life is short, but anything is possible. I’m honored to have known you. Thank you for sharing your gift with us.”

BTS added on Twitter, “RIP Virgil Abloh, you will be missed. It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius.”

In another remembrance, Pharrell Williams described Abloh as a “kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. You’re with the Master now, shine.”

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon, his children Lowe and Grey, his sister Edwina and his parents Nee and Eunice.

See more tributes to Abloh below.

Rip Virgil prayers to your family thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh pic.twitter.com/e5moTP3sn5 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 28, 2021

RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed.

It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius. — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 28, 2021

Sending my love and condolences to the family. Rest In Power 👑🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hJqgWsKYHD — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) November 28, 2021

I love u Bro 🌹 I wanna say so much but I cant right now, I recently showed u this painting I had Mariella paint of u as 1of the biggest inspirations ever in my life which is now priceless ppl think they know me but they really don’t this was my family right here @virgilabloh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RE3PNpp8az — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) November 28, 2021

Thank you for inspiring us all Great Mind. Thank you for such an amazing and significant contribution to Culture and all walks of life. Sending everything Divine and Universal peaceful energy to your family loved ones. Rest well King @virgilabloh 👑👑👑🤲🏿🤲🏿🤲🏿 pic.twitter.com/o3iixXkxuv — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) November 28, 2021

Virgil man. Shit. — Certified ?uestover (@questlove) November 28, 2021

There’s no fucking way ! Damn wtf !!!

Can’t believe I’m writing this bro… RIP my brother Virgil dog , wtf ! — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) November 28, 2021

RIP VIRGIL — VINCE STAPLES (@vincestaples) November 28, 2021

rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil 🕊 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

So sad to hear about passing of Virgil Abloh an inspiration to so many and of course an inspiration me. Sending my love to his loved ones — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 28, 2021

Wow. Just heard about #Virgilabloh Man. What a loss. God be with his family. Hate to see kids left fatherless. — Lecrae (@lecrae) November 28, 2021

RIP Virgil Abloh. Absolute legend and visionary. — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) November 28, 2021

Rest In Power Virgil Abloh 🕊 pic.twitter.com/feqV2LpX1V — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) November 28, 2021

Virgil Abloh 💔 so devastating. RIP — BANKS (@hernameisBANKS) November 28, 2021

Rest in power @virgilabloh — Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun) November 28, 2021