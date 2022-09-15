Vince Gill Says Wife Amy Grant Is ‘Doing Great’ Following Her Bike Accident

Vince Gill was the man of honor at the Monday (Sept. 12) taping of CMT Giants, but one very important person was missing that night: his wife and fellow singer-songwriter Amy Grant, who is still in recovery following a severe bike accident that left her hospitalized earlier this summer. He did, however, reveal that in spite of her absence, Grant is in good shape.

“She’s doing great,” he told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of his CMT Giants TV special, scheduled to air Friday (Sept. 16). “She’s pretty torn up that she couldn’t be here tonight, but with her accident and all of that, they kind of deemed that the best thing for her to do is just be still.”

“That’s hard for her because she is very active,” he added, with his and Grant’s daughters Corrina and Jenny standing beside him. “She knows that she is well thought of, well loved and represented tonight, so it’s all good.”

Grant’s accident happened in late July, when she hit a pothole while riding her bike with friends, which caused her to be thrown so hard to the ground, she was knocked unconscious for 10 minutes. The six-time Grammy winner was then rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital, where she was treated for cuts and abrasions.

Soon after, Gill canceled a trio of shows he was scheduled to play in North Carolina and Virginia that weekend.

A couple weeks prior to the taping of her husband’s CMT Giants special — which will feature appearances from Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Rodney Crowell and Sting — Grant shared her own health update via Instagram.

“I’m one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts,” she wrote at the time. “On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season. I look forward to making music with Michael W. and Vince during the Christmas season. With deep appreciation and joy…. xo Amy.”

