×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Christmas Photo of Herself Dressed as a Snowman

"The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!!" Beckham said.

Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham attends the official opening ceremony for the National Museum of Qatar, in the capital Doha on March 27, 2019. Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham traded posh for precious and posted a throwback snapshot of herself rocking a snowman costume over the weekend.

“Check me out!!” the Spice Girls star and fashion designer wrote on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18), adding a crying-laughing emoji to her caption for the festive photo.

“The countdown to Christmas is ON! One week to go!!” Beckham said.

Related

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Gives Stamp of Approval to David Beckham Singing ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

A number of fans in the comments pointed out her resemblance to her 20-year-old son, Romeo. Victoria has four children with husband David Beckham: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Beckham was recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live, where she was asked what her top karaoke pick is. Though her initial answer was the girl group’s classic “Spice Up Your Life,” she shifted gears to “Stop,” as it’s arguably “got a really great little dance routine that goes down a storm when doing karaoke.”

See her cute snowman pose below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad