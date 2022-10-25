Victoria Beckham’s Go-To Karaoke Song Is This Spice Girls Hit

Victoria Beckham joined Anne Hathaway as a guest on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live, and host Andy Cohen treated fans to a fun little Q&A with Posh Spice.

After dishing on her first concert, favorite part of her skincare routine and favorite romantic comedy, Beckham was asked what her favorite karaoke song is.

While the star initially opted for the Spice Girls‘ classic “Spice Up Your Life,” she immediately changed her mind and decided on the girl group’s 1997 hit, “Stop.” “It’s got a really great little dance routine that goes down a storm when doing karaoke,” Beckham explained.

When Hathaway asked if the Spice Girl could show off her iconic girl group moves, Posh declined. “Oh, come on, no!” she playfully said.

While Beckham had her own favorite Spice Girls hits to take the karaoke stage with, Billboard ranked “Wannabe” as No. 43 on our greatest karaoke songs of all time list. “I think most people love that song. It doesn’t matter the age. It’s one of those the energy is up there. And it’s repetitive, so everybody knows the word,” said KJ Danny, former karaoke operator of Melody Bar in Westchester, Calif., and The Shack in Playa del Rey, Calif.

Watch Beckham and Hathaway on Watch What Happens Live below.