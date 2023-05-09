×
Vice President Kamala Harris Showed Off Her New Vinyl Records & They’re All Classics

"Mingus, Ayers, Fitzgerald and Armstrong—if you don't know, now you know!" the VP captioned a video of her record store haul.

Kamala Harris
US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Legacy Leadership Luncheon & Awards during National Urban League Conference 2022 - Day 3 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. Brian Stukes/GI

It’s Small Business Week, and Kamala Harris is celebrating by supporting the record store industry.

The Vice President stepped out of Home Rule Records in Washington, D.C., this week and stopped to tell photographers all about her new purchases. “Do you know music?” she teased in a video posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday (May 9).

She goes on to pull out a record by Charlie Mingus, whom she deems “one of the greatest jazz performers ever;” Roy Ayers’ Everybody Loves the Sunshine, one of her “favorite albums of all time;” and Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald’s “beautiful” collaborative 1959 album, Porgy and Bess.

“Mingus, Ayers, Fitzgerald and Armstrong—if you don’t know, now you know!” Harris captioned the post.

Harris has always been passionate about music. In March, she released an official Spotify playlist of African music to highlight her recent trip across the continent. The playlist, titled “My Travels: Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia,” was designed to “amplify the artists and sounds from my travels” and features Ghanaian and Ghanaian-American artists like Amaarae, Moses Sumney and Black Sherif; Tanzanian and Tanzanian-American artists like Harmonize, Zuchu and Alikiba; and Zambian and Zambian-American artists including Chile One Mr. Zambia, Yo Maps and Chef 187.

