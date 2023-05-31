Vanessa Hudgens & Fiancé Cole Tucker Perform Adorable Jennifer Lopez Karaoke Duet: Watch

Vanessa Hudgens is in love, for real. In a recent Instagram video, the star gave fans a glimpse into a fun karaoke night with friends, during which she and fiancé Cole Tucker performed an adorable duet of Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule‘s 2001 hit “I’m Real.”

The video was posted Wednesday (May 31), although it looks like it may have been filmed around Christmas time. The garage in which Hudgens’ get-together took place is decked out with colorful lights, as are the nearby houses. And, while singing into a handheld microphone, the High School Musical actress looks chic in a heavy winter coat.

As their pals cheer them on, Tucker tackles Ja Rule’s lyrics — “Tired of being alone?/ Sick of arguing on the phone?” — while Hudgens performs Lopez’s lead vocals. “And when I’m feeling sexy/ Who’s going to comfort me?”

“Because im obsessed w me [sic] fiancé and WE’RE REAL,” she captioned the video.

The 34-year-old Spring Breakers star has been dating the 26-year-old baseball player since late 2020 after meeting in a Zoom meditation class, after which Hudgens confessed to having “fully just slid into his DMs.” The pair confirmed their engagement in February this year, with Hudgens posting photos of her ring and writing, “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” on Instagram.

On Valentine’s Day, Hudgens — who was previously linked to Elvis star Austin Butler for nearly a decade — wrote, “What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰.”

See Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker’s karaoke video below.