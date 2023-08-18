‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Unleashes Scandoval-Inspired Song

Scandoval continues to live on.

Vanderpump Rules OG Scheana Shay released a new song called “Apples” on Friday (Aug. 18), and based on the scathing lyrics, it seems like she got inspiration from her friendship breakups after Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their close friend Raquel Leviss (real name Rachel). For “Apples,” Scheana teamed up with Kevin Franklin and Landis Daniels of the band The 27s.

“I was with you on your worst day/ You stabbed me in the worst way/How you gonna lie to my face?/ And you said that we would always be friends/ Party on the weekend/ But then you’re gone without a trace,” Scheana sings in the mid-tempo pop-rock track. “I thought you were grateful/ I found out you’re fake though/I hope there’s a place for friends like you.”

“I haven’t used music as an outlet to express my feelings in a really long time, so getting back into the studio and making this song with The 27s has been freeing and cathartic,” Scheana told Rolling Stone. “Plus, the hook is a great way to teach your toddler how to spell APPLES.”

The Bravolebity met The 27s through Emo Nite event founder TJ Petracca when she and some of her castmates hosted one of the nights. Scheana and the band hit it off, which led them to record a “screamo” pop-punk version of her fan-favorite song “Good As Gold.”

The 27s said that after the success of the reimagining of her track, “we all wanted to get back in the studio and write an original song together.” According to Franklin and Daniels, the trio penned “Apples” in a single day shortly after Emo Nite in late July. “It only took few hours to write, produce and record the song,” they shared. “We were definitely on a roll.”

The night before the song’s surprise arrival, the Vanderpump Rules star hinted in her Instagram Stories that she’d have something to share Friday. “So I have something new that I was going to release in a couple weeks, but tomorrow’s kind of feeling like a better time,” she teased in a video with husband Brock Davies.

Fast-tracking the release does make sense, as Leviss’ surprise interview on former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast has dropped a new part each day, beginning on Wednesday (Aug. 16), with the final and third episode arriving Friday. This is the first time that Leviss — who had an affair with Sandoval for seven months unbeknownst to Madix or their fellow cast members until the pair were caught — has spoken out about her side of the Scandoval story since the explosive reunion aired in early June.

Scheana has been close friends with Madix for more than 10 years, and naturally became friends with Sandoval while they were dating. Leviss was a close friend of Scheana’s, but when the cheating scandal broke, their friendship abruptly ended as Scheana took Madix’s side. The “Good As Gold” singer was with Leviss in New York when she learned about the affair from Madix, and an alleged physical altercation took place that eventually prompted Leviss to file a restraining order. A judge dismissed the restraining order on March 29 after Leviss did not appear in court for the hearing, according to People.

“Apples” follows a string of sporadic singles by Scheana, including 2012’s “What I Like,” 2013’s “Good as Gold” and 2014’s “Shake That.”

Listen to “Apples” below.