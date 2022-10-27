Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Responds to Matthew Perry Makeout Story With Taylor Swift Lyrics

Valerie Bertinelli took part in a popular TikTok trend this week, seemingly in response to a story about her in Matthew Perry’s new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Explore Explore Van Halen See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The actress shared a video lip syncing along to Taylor Swift’s Midnights track, “Anti-Hero,” featuring the lyrics, “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.”

“Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s?” Bertinelli captioned the clip. “Are you mortified?”

In Perry’s memoir, he detailed having an unrequited crush on Bertinelli while the the two co-starred in the 1990 sitcom Sydney, in which Bertinelli played a single woman trying to make it as a private detective in Los Angeles and Perry played her younger brother.

“I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage,” Perry wrote. “My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen.”

He continued that one night, he decided to make a move while at Bertinelli and Van Halen’s house. “As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not ten feet away from us, but still,” he recalled. “This was my chance! If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell you’d be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate makeout session.”

However, the next day, Bertinelli “made no mention” of what happened and was acting completely normal. “I quickly got the hint and also played the role I was supposed to, but inside I was devastated,” Perry wrote, noting that he was relieved when the show was ultimately canceled, “and I didn’t have to see Valerie anymore.”

Bertinelli was married to the late rock legend, who died in 2020 at age 65, from 1981 to 2007. The two share 31-year-old son, Wolfgang.