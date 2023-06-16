V Gifts ARMY With a Jazzy Cover of ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ for FESTA 2023

It’s Christmas … in June! On Friday (June 16), V of BTS gave ARMY member a special gift to celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary at 2023 FESTA: a jazzy cover of Bing Crosby’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

The BTS vocalist looked dapper in a crisp white shirt with silk necktie and powder blue trousers while standing on stage, backed by a full jazz band consisting of a pianist, guitarist, cellist and drummer. The piano player opened the the track with a trill of keys, leading the way for V to kick off the song’s iconic opening lines.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas/ Everywhere you go/ Take a look at the five and 10, it’s glistening once again/ With candy canes and silver lanes that glow. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas/ Toys in every store/ But the prettiest sight to see is the holly that will be/ On your own front door,” V sings with the help of his backing band.

This isn’t the first time the singer has covered the holiday classic. He offered a version just days ahead of Christmas last year. In that video, V — clad in an oversized hoodie — passionately croons the song, with his cute dog even making a quick cameo.

V’s cover of the classic Christmas track is just one of many “presents” the members of BTS have been giving ARMY over the past week. On Monday (June 12), Jimin, J-Hope and RM shared heartfelt messages via Weverse, thanking fans for their unwavering support throughout the years. The group also dropped its new single, “Take Two,” on June 9, and surprised fans with a live performance video of the track featuring all members on the group’s official anniversary day, June 13.

Watch V’s latest performance of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” above.