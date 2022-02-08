Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Announce Lineup for Massive Opening Party

After two strange, silent seasons on Ibiza, a pair of the islands biggest clubs are making plans for a massive reopening weekend. On Tuesday (Feb. 8), Ibiza mega-clubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza announced lineups for a joint party, Better Together.

Happening April 30 to May 1, the two-day blowout will deal heavily in house and techno, with a lineup including Paul Kalkbrenner, Adam Beyer, Anfisa Letyago, Kölsch, Damian Lazarus, Charlotte de Witte, Layla Benitez, The Martinez Brothers and more. The event will begin at the outdoor Ushuaïa from 12 p.m. to midnight, then moving indoors to the adjacent Hï Ibiza from 11 p.m. to whenever the crowd runs out of steam.

Better Together will mark the earliest ever season openings for both clubs, with the party coinciding with the return of IMS Ibiza, the longstanding dance music industry conference that will return to its namesake island on April 27-29, 2022. (Opening events on Ibiza have typically happened in late May.) The Spanish island, where entertainment is a 770 million euros business, has been hard hit by the pandemic, which has forced closures and a choppy reopening schedule that have both led to the rise of illegal villa parties on the island.

“After what has been a very challenging time for both the industry and the island, we can’t wait to welcome music lovers back to the Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza dance floors this summer,” says Yann Pissenem, the CEO and Founder of the Night League, which operates both clubs. “Myself and the team at The Night League have been busy working away behind the scenes to curate the biggest and best program of DJs and events we’ve ever had. We’re extremely proud to open the 2022 season in April with our unique Better Together concept featuring the foremost acts in electronic music performing across both clubs.”

“The stage is set for an unforgettable experience to celebrate the return of large-scale music events to Ibiza and reunite our global community of music fans,” Pissenem continues. “We’ve missed you a lot and we know we are definitely better together!”