Usher Performs Hit After Hit for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert

Usher had the whole room grooving for his new installment of NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series, in which he performed a slew of hits for the 24-minute video.

His jam-packed band featured vocalists Eric Bellinger and Vedo, bassist, Dmitry Gorodetsky, trombonist Lemar Guillary, trumpeter Brandyn Phllips, saxophonist Jay Flat, keyboardist Darek Cobbs, guitarist Erick Walls and drummer Ryan Carr.

“I’m hoping to just really have fun today. This office party that we’re having,” Usher opened the performance, before delivering a smooth rendition of “You Make Me Wanna…”

The star also ran through renditions of hits like “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Nice & Slow,” “Confessions Part II,” “My Way” and more.

Usher also hasn’t released a proper studio album since 2016’s Hard II Love, which yielded two top 10 singles on the Adult R&B Songs chart, but earlier this year, he teased that new music is on the way to People. “While we have been in quarantine, my ideas changed,” he explained to the publication. “I actually learned new things. I was able to really be reflective and find out what things matter and really have some true, honest, deep conversations with people and myself, to take some ownership of some of where my life has gone and some of the things that I’ve come through. It is honest.”

“So, yeah, I’m going to release an album this year, hopefully, but now it’s just a matter of the timing, and what the name of the album is and all of that,” he added.

Watch Usher’s full “Tiny Desk” concert below.