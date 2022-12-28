Usher Mourns His Grandmother Tina Carter in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Feel a Bit Lost Right Now’

Usher is mourning the loss of his grandmother Ernestine “Tina” Carter, who died at age 87 on Christmas Eve at her residence in Chattanooga, Tenn. The R&B singer reflected on in her death in an emotional post shared to his Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 27).

“It’s taken me a few days to come to grips with the fact that my Grandma Tina is no longer with me. I’m praying for clarity and strength for all whom relied on her,” he began in his message. “Her daily devotion was to help those in need and she did just that. It was her life’s work. She was truly a prayer warrior for me and so many others. I feel a bit lost right now.”

The “Caught Up” singer also revealed the details of his final conversation with Carter. “Her last words to me were, ‘There’s a time for everything son …there’s a time to laugh, a time to cry…there’s a time to live and a time to die,'” he shared. “When I was broken, confused, lost and most vulnerable. She saw something else…and was there to remind me of purpose, and that no matter what I was facing. I love u more, she would say.”

The post features a series of sweet snaps of the star dancing with his grandmother, praying and sharing embraces.

“I need you right now more than ever Grandma,” Usher noted. “Just to hear u one more time. Missin u. I celebrate u and your life!!”

The post comes days after Usher shared a snap of his family wearing matching pajamas and Santa hats on Christmas Day. He captioned that message, “Family is all that matters. Blessings the ones that are here and the ones that watch over us!! Jesus is the reason, GOD Bless you this holiday season. From my family to yours.”

