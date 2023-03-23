×
Usher to Headline Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala

Previous Blue Diamond Gala performers include Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Earth Wind & Fire, Fleetwood Mac, John Legend and Jennifer Lopez.

Usher, Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Usher Raymond at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

Usher has a date with the Dodgers.

The Grammy-winning singer is confirmed to headline the Blue Diamond Gala, the marquee fundraiser for the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. Set for June 22 at Dodger Stadium, the gala will be titled “The Party for L.A.” and is presented by the Los Angeles Dodgers Ownership Group.

The whole affair will feature celebrities, Dodger players, alumni, coaches, a blue carpet and pre-show dinner party followed by two hours of entertainment including a DJ set by superstar DJ D-Nice, a post-show party with food trucks and, of course, a mini concert from Usher.

Said Los Angeles Dodgers owner and LADF board chair Mark Walter: “We are thrilled to have Usher perform this year at ‘The Party for LA’ to raise vital funds allowing us to invest in Angelenos and provide the opportunities that they deserve.”

Proceeds benefit LADF and the org’s programs and initiatives aimed at improving education, health care, homelessness and social justice. LADF was reimagined in 2013 and has since raised over $81 million and is on track to raise $100 million in 2023. In the last decade, LADF has invested more than $50 million in its programs and grants to local organizations and impacted more than 9 million youth.

“The gala honors our partners, community members, and everyday champions as the foundation of our success,” offered LADF CEO Nichol Whiteman. “Our theme, ’10 Years Reimagined,’ reflects our vision to build capacity, train future leaders, and provide equitable opportunities for the remarkable organizations and individuals whom we support. Together, we serve as a shining example of placing humanity first.”

Previous Blue Diamond Gala performers include Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Earth Wind & Fire, Fleetwood Mac, John Legend and Jennifer Lopez. Usher has been making waves as of late thanks to his Las Vegas residency at Park MGM.

This article originally appeared in THR.com.

