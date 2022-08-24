Usher Talks Accepting the Title of ‘King of R&B’: ‘You Tell Me Who Gonna Do It Better’

Usher dished in a new radio interview this week about his musical legacy and being crowned the “King of R&B” by his fans.

Calling into SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, the superstar addressed the moniker with host Bevy Smith, who stated, “You know that people call you the king of R&B. And from our conversation right now, I feel like you are ready to really own that title and to ascend to that throne. Are you willing to accept that, king of R&B?”

“I mean, you call me that, I’ll definitely carry it,” the “Yeah!” singer responded. “I’mma tilt my crown knowing that I’m standing on the shoulders of all of the icons of our time. It is Michael [Jackson] that I stand on the shoulders of. It is James Brown that I stand on the shoulders of. It is Ronald Isley I stand on the shoulders of. It is Luther Vandross, it is Barry White, it is Teddy Pendergrass, it is all of these incredible artists like Marvin Gaye that will never be forgotten as long as there’s a breath in my body to breathe.

Explore Explore Usher See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“It’s, you know, all of them that I stand on the shoulders of,” he continued. “And as a result of that, yeah, you wanna give me that crown? You tell me who gonna do it better.”

Earlier this week, Usher added 25 more shows to his ongoing Las Vegas residency, extending his stay at the Dolby Live at Park MGM through July 2023. The new round of shows will begin March 3 in the wake of the star selling out the entirety of his initial Sin City run. He’ll also be taking the stage as a headliner at this year’s Global Citizen Festival in September.

Listen to Usher’s Radio Andy interview below.