Usher Became a Blink After Seeing BLACKPINK in Concert: ‘They Were Putting on a Show’

The R&B singer took his two teen sons to the Born Pink World Tour.

Usher
Usher attends the Beloved Benefit 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 7, 2022 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/GI for Beloved Benefit

Who knew Usher was a Blink? The R&B veteran opened up about his love for BLACKPINK in a new interview published on Wednesday (Feb. 22).

Speaking to GQ, the “Confessions, Part 2” crooner recalled being introduced to the magic and magnetism of Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo’s live show by his two teen boys, Usher “Cinco” Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond. “I literally went to a BLACKPINK concert in Atlanta, and I was like, man!” he said with a laugh. “I’m goofy! I’m looking like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ They were putting on a show. Wardrobe, great sequencing, with the lighting and everything working in sync—there’s no detail spared. I loved that.”

The spectacle of the K-pop quartet’s Born Pink World Tour also influenced Usher’s detail-oriented approach to his own Las Vegas residency — Usher: My Way — currently happening at the Dolby Live inside the Park MGM.

“I really wanted to give women something to look forward to, something to come here to Las Vegas with their friends for,” he stated. “They come out and really enjoy themselves for the entire weekend. They want to be able to really get away and have an experience.”

While Usher’s latest jaunt in Sin City is slated to continue through this coming July, BLACKPINK announced earlier this month that the Born Pink World tour will head to Australia and Mexico. This April, the girl group will make its epic return to the Coachella Valley to headline Coachella 2023, four years after making its debut at the festival in 2019.

Read Usher’s full GQ profile here.

