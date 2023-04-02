×
Usher Played a Brutal April Fools’ Day Prank That Involved Beyoncé

The singer was headlining the Raleigh, North Carolina, fest at the city's Dorothea Dix Park on April 1.

Usher, Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Usher Raymond at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto Rodriguez for Variety

Usher had Saturday night’s Dreamville Festival crowd convinced Beyoncé was a surprise guest — until he reminded fans what day it was.

The singer was headlining the Raleigh, North Carolina, fest at the city’s Dorothea Dix Park on April 1.

“I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, ladies and gentlemen. You guys wanna know what that surprise is?” Usher teased the audience during his set.

“Ladies and gentlemen,” he continued, “without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé!”

As the crowd went wild, Usher pretended that he was patiently watching and waiting for Bey to take the stage, even signaling to fans to wait a moment while he checked in on her.

When Usher returned to the mic, he delivered the dreaded punchline: “April Fools.”

See Usher disappoint a whole lot of people with his April Fools’ Day joke below. Dreamville Festival continues Sunday night, with J. Cole and Drake headlining.

