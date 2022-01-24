U.S. Army Tweets Lana Del Rey Quote & Her Fans Have Thoughts

“Red, white, blue is in the sky” for both Lana Del Rey and apparently her fans running the U.S. Army Twitter account.

The Army took to Twitter over the weekend (Jan. 22) to share a #SoldierSaturday photo taken by Markus Rauchenberger, featuring a female soldier crawling through a field. The tweet also included a quote attributed to Lana Del Rey: “Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.”

"Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever." -Lana Del Rey 📸 by Markus Rauchenberger#SoldierSaturday pic.twitter.com/57Aa4TnT2R — U.S. Army (@USArmy) January 22, 2022

While the post was meant to be inspiring for current and potentials soldiers, the Internet had a lot to say about the alleged Lana Del Rey quote used in the tweet. LDR fans were confused as to why the singer was used by an official Army account to recruit soldiers and made jokes about the unlikely pairing, while others rebuked the quote by pointing out that if “you fail at combat it kinda is forever.”

See some reactions below.

The army subliminally recruiting Born To Die girlies https://t.co/VtSWzQsnrt — G. L. DiVittorio (@gldivittorio) January 23, 2022

Y’all wild for doing Lana Del Rey into military propaganda — Ricardo O’Hara (@__rishit__) January 23, 2022

the twitter intern saw someone say ‘lana is serving!’ and took it literally — spooky lukey (@hulseylad) January 23, 2022

When you fail at combat it kinda is forever — Pete Campbell (@tgunerman) January 23, 2022

If you want Lana stans to enlist, then you’ll need to make Uncle Sam a daddy. pic.twitter.com/dXLNJYhp2g — ⓘ this user is a scorpio (@sloppyscorpio) January 23, 2022

GET HER OUTTA THERE pic.twitter.com/UXmGISuIEr — JoJo97 (@Brownie2279) January 23, 2022

because she is better than them, hope this helps — Creative Annette Birkin (@AnnetteGOATLab) January 23, 2022

US Army recruiting Lana stans because they know they are depressed and have nothing left to lose. https://t.co/gikTNG0Frc — Nicholas Waggoner (@NicholasWaggo10) January 23, 2022

The slow but sure yassification of the United States Military Industrial Complex https://t.co/0kim1ZF7fK — watercolor eyes (@tristancox_) January 23, 2022