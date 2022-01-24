×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

U.S. Army Tweets Lana Del Rey Quote & Her Fans Have Thoughts

The Army took to Twitter to share a #SoldierSaturday photo with a quote attributed to Lana Del Rey.

Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey*

“Red, white, blue is in the sky” for both Lana Del Rey and apparently her fans running the U.S. Army Twitter account.

The Army took to Twitter over the weekend (Jan. 22) to share a #SoldierSaturday photo taken by Markus Rauchenberger, featuring a female soldier crawling through a field. The tweet also included a quote attributed to Lana Del Rey: “Being brave means knowing that when you fail, you don’t fail forever.”

While the post was meant to be inspiring for current and potentials soldiers, the Internet had a lot to say about the alleged Lana Del Rey quote used in the tweet. LDR fans were confused as to why the singer was used by an official Army account to recruit soldiers and made jokes about the unlikely pairing, while others rebuked the quote by pointing out that if “you fail at combat it kinda is forever.”

Explore

Explore

Lana Del Rey

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

See some reactions below.

Related

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy | Official

8 Best Moments From Part 1 of Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' Documentary

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad