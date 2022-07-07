Elohim Unmasks Her Struggles with Mental Health and Dissociation

Through vulnerability in songwriting and honesty about the ups and downs of life as a recording artist, Elohim has created a safe space for people struggling with mental health. She is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, producer, and DJ who has garnered over 350 million streams worldwide. Elohim began to make a name for herself in the 2010s after collaborating with the likes of Skrillex, Quinn XCII, and Whethan. Her music serves as a beacon of hope for fans and reminds them that they too can overcome their own mental health issues. In 2021, she released the first volume of four introspective EP’s called Journey to the Center of Myself. With each volume, Elohim confronts her lowest moments and shows listeners how to do the same.

In the latest episode of Unmasked, Elohim opened up about her personal journey with mental health and dissociation. At the end of 2017, the jack-of-all-trades artist’s journey took a turn when she was prescribed full-time medication to help with dissociation, depression, and anxiety She credits her support system for helping get her back on her feet and wants fans to know that it truly takes a village.

At the beginning of 2020, Elohim was re-charged and excited to start her first headlining tour — dubbed “The Group Therapy Tour” — but it ended early due to COVID-19. Elohim underestimated the impact that the pandemic would have on her mental health, but she continued to inspire her fans through live streams.

Elohim built a safe space and community amongst her fans by being more vulnerable in her music. She told Billboard, “I wish there was more empathy, more compassion, and more resources. I wish I knew people wouldn’t judge me. But the truth is a lot of times people are too afraid of the truth.”

Music can be a form of therapy for artists and audiences alike. At first, Elohim was hesitant to be more open about her own journey, but she quickly seized the opportunity to create a deeper connection with fans and help them through their darkest times. She said, “I felt I was completely alone until I started speaking and singing about it publicly. Reading messages of people who struggle to the severity I do made me want to speak louder, show more, and do more.”

Unmasked is focused on promoting mental health resources, as well as fostering an open dialogue about mental health for artists and audiences alike. Check out Elohim on the latest episode of Unmasked and stay tuned for more from Sound Mind.