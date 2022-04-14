×
Japan’s UNISON SQUARE GARDEN Drops ‘TIGER & BUNNY 2’ Theme ‘kaleido proud fiesta’

UNISON SQUARE GARDEN
UNISON SQUARE GARDEN Courtesy Billboard Japan

J-pop band UNISON SQUARE GARDEN dropped its new single “kaleido proud fiesta,” currently being featured as the opener of the Netflix anime series TIGER & BUNNY 2.

The three-man band’s songs have been linked to the popular series in the past, including the first season of the original TV series and the two feature film versions.

The group also shared an animated music video collaborating with TIGER & BUNNY 2. This video and the one created by “zono.sann,” a visual artist with 2.5 million followers on TikTok, will be included in the CD single’s limited first edition, along with the making-of video. The CD will also come with a clip of the live acoustic version of “Ohitoyoshi Chameleon” from the band’s fan club-members-only livestream from July last year.

Fans can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the shooting of the music video on zono.saan’s TikTok account. UNISON SQUARE GARDEN’s songs from its original albums can now be used on the short movie platform.

