Ultra Music Festival Will Stay in Miami’s Bayfront Park Through 2027

There’s no place like home for Ultra Music Festival.

On Thursday (May 12), the dance fest announced that it will stay at Miami’s Bayfront Park through at least 2027, following the City of Miami Commission unanimously passing an agreement between the festival and the Bayfront Park Management Trust. This Trust manages the 32-acre park, which is located in the heart of downtown Miami on Biscayne Bay.

The longstanding music festival has happened at Bayfront Park for much of its 23-year history, returning to the site this past March after a much-maligned outing at Miami’s Virginia Key in 2019 and two years off due to the pandemic. The 2019 edition of the festival in Virginia Key experienced myriad noise complaints and major transportation issues, including — as Billboard reported in 2019 — “tens of thousands of attendees forced to walk two-and-a-half miles across the Rickenbacker Causeway following a complete breakdown of transportation logistics.”

The relocation to Virginia Key came after Miami City Commission unanimously voted down a renewal for its contract at Bayfront Park. This decision left festival organizers with only four months to figure out logistics for the new site, which had only one way off the island and was the first time the event had to handle transportation since it was no longer in an urban epicenter of a city.

Meanwhile, Bayfront Park is in the heart of downtown Miami, making it possible for attendees to easily walk, Uber or taxi to the festival, with transportation at the 2022 event being remarkably smooth and looking to stay that way for the next five years. In 2022, Ultra reported hosting 165,000 attendees from more than 100 countries.

Hosting the who’s who of the global electronic music scene, the next edition of Ultra happens March 24-26, 2023.