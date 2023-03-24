How to Stream Ultra Music Festival 2023 Live Online

Ultra Music Festival is taking over downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park this weekend, with a jam-packed lineup including Swedish House Mafia, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Claude VonStroke, CloZee, Eric Prydz, Grimes, Gryffin, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Zedd, REZZ and more.

Explore Explore Swedish House Mafia See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The festival previously announced that it will stay at Bayfront Park until at least 2027, following the City of Miami Commission unanimously passing an agreement between the festival and the Bayfront Park Management Trust. This Trust manages the 32-acre park, which is located in the heart of downtown Miami on Biscayne Bay.

If you can’t head down to Miami on March 24 to 26, fear not. You can still catch all the fun on Ultra Music Festival’s official livestream, which you can check out on the festival’s YouTube channel here or below.

Ultra Live mainstage broadcasts air from 3:45 p.m. ET to midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 2:45 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The Resistance broadcasts run from 4pm on Friday and Saturday, and form 3pm on Sunday. Check out the full list of set times here.

In addition to the livestream, Ultra’s YouTube channel is filled with all sorts of exciting video content, including previously recorded live sets from Ultra Miamis of the past, as well as Ultra-related festivals all around the world.