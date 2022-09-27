Ultra Music Festival 2023 Releases Phase 1 Lineup Featuring Swedish House Mafia

With the 2022 festival season winding down, heads are turning towards 2023, with Miami’s Ultra Music Festival dropping its phase one lineup for their annual event next March.

Swedish House Mafia leads the bill, with the trio’s return to the annual dance mega-fest first announced during the 2022 festival this past March.

The group, who launched their current Paradise Again tour in Miami this past July, have a long history with Ultra, having ended their massive farewell tour at the event in 2013 before playing their reunion show there in 2018.

The rest of the phase one lineup includes Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Claude VonStroke, CloZee, Eric Prydz, Grimes, Gryffin, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Zedd, REZZ,a double appearance by deadmau5 — who’ll be performing as part of his Kaskade collab Kx5 and alongside Oliver Heldens’s alias Hi-Lo during a b2b as his own techno alter-ego Testpilot — and other stars.

Ultra Music Festival will happen March 24-26 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. Last May, the festival announced that it will stay at Bayfront Park until at least 2027, following the City of Miami Commission unanimously passing an agreement between the festival and the Bayfront Park Management Trust. This Trust manages the 32-acre park, which is located in the heart of downtown Miami on Biscayne Bay.

Tickets for Ultra Music Festival 2023 are on sale now. See the phase one lineup below: