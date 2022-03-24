How to Watch the 2022 Ultra Music Festival Livestream

If you can’t make it to Miami this weekend this weekend, you can still get in on action at Ultra Music Festival via the event’s official livestream.

Launching tomorrow (March 25), the stream will feature live performances from Main Stage, the Carl Cox-hosted Resistance Megastructure, the Live Stage and theWorldwide Stage. Tomorrow’s stream begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and extends until midnight. Friday’s livestream programming includes Armin van Buuren’s A State of Trance takeover. See the broadcast schedule below.

This is the first iteration of Ultra Music Festival to happen since the pandemic, after the 2020 show was one of the first events cancelled due to the rapid global spread of COVID-19. The 2022 lineup features Kygo, Martin Garrix, Alesso and David Guetta, with the latter also performing from the festival’s mainstage. (Notably, there are no female or Black artists playing the main stage this year.)

This main stage will host a comeback show from Dutch producer Hardwell, who after a four-year hiatus will close out the festival as the “special guest” in the final main stage slot at 9 p.m. on Sunday (March 27). (It’s not yet clear if this performance will be broadcast as part of the livestream.)

Cox’s Resistance stage — which the dance legend has hosted at Ultra for 20 years — will have a dedicated stream across all three days. The lineup on this stage features a who’s who of house and techno, including Nina Kraviz, Sasha & Digweed, Anfisa Letyago, Tale Of Us, Amelie Lens and Cox himself.

People buy a [festival] ticket because they want to go to the megastructure, not just the main stage,” Cox recently told Billboard in regard to educating fans about house and techno through his stage. “And now all my artists and people and peers come through to that stage, so people learn about the music as well.”

Friday, March 25: 3:30 p.m. ET to midnight

Saturday, March 26: 4 p.m.ET to midnight

Sunday, March 27: 3 p.m. ET to 10 p.m.