Ultra Music Festival 2022 Announces Major Lineup Additions

The event has added more than 80 acts, including Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Tiesto, Sasha, John Digweed & Whipped Cream.

Carl Cox
Carl Cox performs at Ultra Music Festival. Alive Coverage

After two years off, Miami’s Ultra Music Festival is ensuring a major 2022 return with heavyweight additions to the lineup.

On Tuesday, the event added more than 80 acts, including Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Sasha, John Digweed and Whipped Cream. The festival also announced a slew of heavyweight back-to-back sets, including Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Mija b2b GG Magree and Vintage Culture b2b Claptone. Artists including Sullivan King and Elohim will also make their Ultra debut.

These artists join an already-heavyweight lineup featuring David Guetta, Alison Wonderland, Carl Cox, DJ Snake, Alesso, Nina Kraviz, Martin Garrix, Kygo, Amelie Lens, Oliver Heldens, Timmy Trumpet, Knife Party, live sets from Pendulum, Illenium and Madeon and more. Organizers promise that further phase three lineup additions are on the horizon. See the lineup as it currently stands below.

After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Ultra will return to Miami’s Bayfront Park this March 25-27. Tickets are on sale now.

Ultra Music Festival 2022 Lineup Adds
Courtesy Ultra Music Festival
