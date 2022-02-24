Ukrainian and Russian Artists Condemn Putin’s Invasion Of Ukraine

MOSCOW — Ukrainian music artists and at least one record label condemned the Russian aggression on their country, while their Russian colleagues also spoke out about the incursion, with some openly blaming Russian authorities.

Ukrainian DJ and singer-songwriter Ivan Dorn, who is also popular in Russia, published an address to Russians on his Instagram account, in which he urged his Russian fans “to stop this catastrophe.”

“I also call upon my Russian colleagues who have their own audience,” he added. “Please tell them that we don’t need anyone. Convey the message that Ukraine is an independent, sovereign state. Please, let’s stop this disaster together. Do not be silent. My dearly beloved Ukraine, I’m with you.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian label Masterskaya, founded by Dorn, said on its Instagram account that it’s cutting ties with Russian artists.

“True, our friends are scattered around the world,” the label said. “True, some of them have Russian passports. But when, alongside your friends, those whom you didn’t invite come to visit, it becomes stuffy and uncomfortable.”

Svetlana Loboda, a Ukrainian pop singer and former Eurovision contestant who performs as LOBODA, wrote on Instagram that her “ heart is bleeding.” The singer said she had “been in touch with family and friends since 5am. How is that possible?! For God’s sake, stop it. I’m crying.”

Veteran Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru, whose repertoire consists of more than 40 albums and 400 songs recorded in many languages, published a video of herself on her Instagram stories performing the popular Soviet-era anti-war song “Stork on the Roof.”

Meanwhile, Russian artists shared their Ukrainian colleagues’ sentiments about the invasion.

Rappers Kasta, Shym, Vladi, Khamil and Zmey published a joint statement on Vladi’s Instagram account with the hashtag #notowar.

“We are shaken by Russia’s attack on Ukraine,” reads the statement. “This situation is a military aggression that has no justification. We categorically refuse to support this ‘military operation,’ which is actually a real war. According to statements from Russian authorities, the majority of Russians support their actions, but that is not true. There is no one who supports the war among our close ones.”

Another Russian rapper, Oxxxymiron, said in an Instagram video that he is canceling his first headline tour in five years, which has been sold out, out of protest against the invasion. He was scheduled to perform three dates in St. Petersburg next week and then three shows March 11-13 at Moscow’s Adrenaline Stadium.

“Today, I won’t stick to the words that I am for peace and against war because in words, everyone is always for peace and against war, which doesn’t prevent them from launching invasions,” Oxxxymiron said. “I want to say that I am against this specific war that Russia is waging against the Ukrainian people. I believe this is a catastrophe and a crime.”