UB40 Unveils Music Video for 2022 Commonwealth Games Anthem ‘Champion’: Watch

UB40 debuted a music video for their new song “Champion” on Tuesday (July 26) as the theme for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The clip features inspiring footage of Commonwealth Games past mashed up with modern athletes training for this summer’s international competition, all while vocalist Matt Doyle sings, “Whatever race, color or creed/ We all share the same dream to succeed/ If you have the power and the speed with the will to lead/ You could be the number one champion,” over a reggae-tinged groove.

“We are proud to be representing the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with the official anthem ‘Champion.’ Birmingham represents the best of global Britain and it’s our pleasure to showcase this to the world. Birmingham is a city of champions!” guitarist Robin Campbell said in a statement, while Doyle added, “‘Champion’ is all about positivity. It’s about being uplifted and putting that energy into whatever gets you up in the morning — whether it be music, art or sport or whatever it is. It’s about doing what you do best and excelling at that, celebrating being a champion.”

Not only is the song — which features a saxophone line by late UB40 bandmate Brian Travers — representing the Commonwealth Games, it’s also the lead single from the long-running band’s forthcoming studio effort UB45, set to be released sometime early next year.

Additionally, UB40 will embark on a U.S. tour starting Aug. 18 in Knoxville, Tenn. From there, the trek will run through Sept. 24, hitting Pittsburgh; Newark, N.J.; Boca Raton, Fla.; and Asheville, N.C. UB40 no longer includes former frontman Ali Campbell, who now tours and records under the name UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.

The Commonwealth Games spotlights athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations, which includes Britain and many of its former territories across the world. The 2022 Commonwealth Games begin Thursday in Birmingham, England. Watch the music video for UB40’s “Champion” below.