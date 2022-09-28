×
Tyler, The Creator Trolls A$AP Rocky With Mosh Pit Meme on Cake

Tyler's tweet comes just a few days after a viral video showed A$AP Rocky struggling in a mosh pit during his Rolling Loud New York set.

Tyler, The Creator
Tyler, The Creator performs on the Frank Stage on the final day of the three-day Day N Vegas hip-hop music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas on Nov. 14, 2021. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via GI

Tyler, the Creator is joining in on poking fun at A$AP Rocky, who quickly regretted his decision to jump into a mosh pit during his Rolling Loud New York set over the weekend.

On Wednesday (Sept. 28), the “Earfquake” artist took to Twitter to share the “birthday cakes” he and his friends will be giving each other this year. Among the memes printed on the four cakes was Rocky’s face as he struggled in the mosh pit.

After seeing the video circulating the Internet, A$AP Rocky was initially less than thrilled. “That s— not funny,” he wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post. “Sum lil bih was squeezing life out my nutz b.”

However, the “Fashion Killa” rapper eventually shared the photo on Instagram himself, writing, “THI$ PRETTY MUCH $UMZ UP MY ROLLING LOUD EXPERIENCE.” See it here.

Rocky’s set at Rolling Loud New York was also cut short after nine songs, before cutting things abruptly short.

“I am so hurt right now!” the rapper wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live show from the old to new! I take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

While A$AP didn’t clarify in his statement what exactly happened during the festival, he continued, “I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS… I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y’all for showing up for me regardless!! A$AP4EVA.”

