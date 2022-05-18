Ty Dolla $ign Headlines First Ever Billboard MusicCon, Presented by Smirnoff

Billboard kicked off the 2022 Billboard Music Awards celebration with the first-of-its-kind Billboard MusicCon event, sponsored by Smirnoff. As the presenting partner of the inaugural weekend, Smirnoff elevated fun to new heights and introduced its NEW Smirnoff Lemonade Collection, including the new Smirnoff ICE and Smirnoff Seltzer Neon Lemonade variety packs and new Smirnoff Peach Lemonade flavored spirit. Billboard MusicCon goers (21+) were invited to “Squeeze the Day” with a vibrant lemonade wonderland experience, with delicious fun around every corner.

The two-day event hosted thought leaders, chart-topping artists, and industry executives for a series of panel conversations on the everchanging music landscape across genres and cultures. As presenting sponsor, Smirnoff invited attendees to mingle through the Smirnoff Lemonade Lounge where a simple (faux) lemon unlocked spontaneous bold prizes, including a pair of tickets to the Billboard Music Awards, VIP meet and greets with Smirnoff partner Ty Dolla $ign and more. Fans were also invited to enjoy live performances from VIP artists like DJ Brittany Sky and Ty Dolla $ign, who took the stage for an unforgettable headlining performance on Saturday, May 14 to wrap the two days of flavorful festivities.

MusicCon kicked off on Friday, May 13, 2022, with panels featuring superstar talent such as Burna Boy, Rauw Alejandro, Latto, & more. Emerging hip-hop star Latto spoke with Billboard’s Heran Mamo for an exclusive conversation about the future of hip-hop. She made sure to express gratitude for this moment and told attendees, “It’s been a long process, and I’m grateful for the come-up and everything that’s happening right now.”

After a long day of exciting panel conversations, DJ Brittany Sky took the party to a new level with a special Happy Hour DJ set inside the Smirnoff Lemonade Lounge. Brittany brought the perfect tunes and energy needed to set the mood as fans enjoyed the bold new flavors of the new Smirnoff ICE and Smirnoff Seltzer Neon Lemonade variety packs and new Smirnoff Peach Lemonade flavored spirit.

Brittany Sky is an influencer, host, & DJ who has opened up for Billboard chart-topping artists like Future and spun at some of the world’s hottest nightclubs. TikTok Influencer & Artist Shuba was also in attendance interacting with fans all weekend at the Smirnoff Lemonade Lounge and creating exclusive content for her fans back home.

MusicCon attendees then transitioned back to the Main Stage for an unforgettable performance from international superstars Shenseea and Anitta.

Jamaican superstar Shenseea kicked off the first night of MusicCon with a high-energy performance full of tracks from her highly anticipated debut album, ALPHA. Anitta kept fans dancing all night during her set which featured performances of “Envolver”, “Faking Love”, and “Me Gusta.”

Day Two of MusicCon kicked off with another deliciously bold Smirnoff Lemonade happy hour and a free concert with headliner Ty Dolla $ign. DJ Brittany Sky warmed up the stage before Ty played a setlist full of his chart-topping hits like “Paranoid”, “Psycho”, and “Blasé.” He showed off more of his artistic range and treated fans to a live electric guitar rendition of Khalid’s “OTW.” As part of its Lemonades national launch, Smirnoff also released a series of advertising spots featuring Ty Dolla $ign set to air throughout the summer.

For full coverage of Billboard MusicCon and the Billboard Music Awards, check out Billboard.com.