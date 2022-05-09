Ty Dolla $ign & Anitta to Headline Billboard MusicCon With Free Concerts

Ty Dolla $ign at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Ty Dolla $ign and Anitta will headline the first-ever Billboard MusicCon with free concerts on Friday and Saturday night. The “Champions” rapper and Versions of Her singer are slated to take the stage at AREA15 in Las Vegas this weekend.

The inaugural MusicCon will take place Friday (May 13) and Saturday (May 14) ahead of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15). The conference will feature a packed schedule of panels, fan experiences and free live music events in the lead-up to Sunday’s BBMAs.

While free, tickets for Ty Dolla $ign’s Saturday night set as well as Anitta’s headlining show the evening prior will be available to MusicCon attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans can RSVP for the show and purchase tickets to Friday’s industry Summit here.

Confirmed Summit panelists and speakers include Dina Sahim (Swedish House Mafia, French Montana), Alex DePersia (Pharrell Williams, Gracie Abrams) and Nelly Ortiz (DJ Khaled) for a roundtable titled “Women on the Rise – Management 101” and Ukrainian artist Max Barskih presenting “Don’t F–k with Ukraine,” as well as one-of-a-kind conversations with Latto (“The Future of Hip-Hop”), Machine Gun Kelly (“A Decade of Touring”), Burna Boy (“The Explosion of Afro-Fusion”), Rauw Alejandro (“The Future of Reggaeton”) and more.

Additionally, MGK and Zedd are both set to host official MusicCon afterparties on subsequent nights of the convention at Zouk Nightclub. Find more information about all that Billboard MusicCon has to offer by clicking here.

Ty Dolla $ign most recently performed at the influencer-heavy Revolve Festival last month at the same time that his fellow headliner Anitta was making her two-weekend Coachella debut with surprise appearances by Snoop Dogg, Saweetie and more.