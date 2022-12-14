Ellen DeGeneres Is ‘Heartbroken’ Over tWitch’s Death: ‘I Loved Him With All My Heart’

Following the tragic news that Stephen “tWitch” Boss died at age 40, Ellen DeGeneres took to social media to mourn the loss of her longtime friend and coworker.

“I’m heartbroken,” the host tweeted on Wednesday (Dec. 14) alongside a photo of her hugging the dancer and DJ. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

After joining DeGeneres’ popular daytime talk show as the guest DJ in 2014, he soon became a permanent part of the crew and was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020 until the show wrapped in May 2022. The beloved dancer first rose to fame on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project in 2003 before earning the runner-up spot on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

The news of his untimely death was revealed by his wife of nine years, fellow dancer Allison Holker Boss. In a statement sent to People, Holker Boss said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

tWitch’s cause of death is still unconfirmed at press time.