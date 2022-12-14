Paris Hilton, Jennifer Hudson & More Stars Mourn the Loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at 40, his wife Allison Holker Boss revealed on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

In a statement sent to People, Holker Boss said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

No cause of death has officially been announced yet. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died in a hotel or motel.

Following the devastating news, DeGeneres took to Twitter to mourn her longtime friend. “I’m heartbroken,” the host tweeted alongside a photo of her hugging the dancer and DJ. “tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

Following suit were a number of other stars, including Paris Hilton, Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, Paula Abdul and more, who fondly remembered tWitch’s positive and loving personality, and grieved the loss of such a beloved entertainer. See below for celebrity reactions posted to social media.

The world lost the brightest light @official_tWitch 💔 Always remember that behind smiles, you might not know what someone is going through. 😔 Check in on those you love this holiday season and call or text 988 if you or someone you know needs support. — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) December 14, 2022

We need to pray ! My God ! U never know what someone is going through. This breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/EerC8h18JC — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) December 14, 2022

I’m devastated to hear the news about Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ passing. tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that was a direct reflection of his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light & a true talent whose legacy & impact will live on in the dance community pic.twitter.com/UlUV7VmvCi — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) December 14, 2022

Thank you for sharing your beautiful light & energy with us Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss ♥️🙏🏼 Sending love to his family & friends during this heartbreaking time 🥺 — Pia Toscano (@PiaToscano) December 14, 2022

RIP Stephen “tWitch”Boss.

This is so very sad. Sending love to his family. https://t.co/YzorP6PmQN — Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) December 14, 2022

Damn this is sad news.

sending prayers to Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family and friends. ❤️🙏 RIP TWITCH — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 14, 2022

Another one.. Holidays/Winter are a dark time for some.. mark my words, someone u know isn’t in a good place.. check on your peeps.https://t.co/Bc0cPq4tOV — KIDDCHRIS (@KiddChris) December 14, 2022