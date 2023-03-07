TWICE Tease ‘Set Me Free’ Music Video: Watch the Sneak Peeks

TWICE has teased its new music video…twice. Ahead of the release of the girl group’s highly-anticipated track “Set Me Free” and its accompanying video, members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu dropped two stunning back-to-back teaser visuals on Monday (March 6) and Tuesday (March 7).

The first teaser trailer shows the ladies wiping away false eyelashes, lipstick and blush before posing as a full group, dressed in all white and looking gorgeously fresh faced. In the second teaser, they perform mesmerizing choreography starting with a single-file line, each member getting her own moment as they peel away from the line one-by-one.

Both the song and video are slated to arrive Friday (March 10), along with TWICE’s twelfth mini album Ready to Be. In addition to “Set Me Free,” the fast-approaching EP will feature the K-pop sensation’s January-released single “Moonlight Sunrise” along with four other tracks, two of which were written by Dahyun.

To celebrate, the girls will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night (March 9).

The new teaser videos come just a week after TWICE made history as the first K-pop group to be honored at Billboard‘s Women in Music event, at which they performed “Moonlight Sunrise” and were presented with the Breakthrough Award by self-professed TWICE stan Sabrina Carpenter. “Ever since we became TWICE, we believed in each other to always be together when taking a step toward our future,” said Chaeyoung on March 1 while accepting the award.

“This moment is especially meaningful because all nine of us are standing here together in front of our fans who made our dreams come true,” she added. “This title Breakthrough Artist proves that if you confidently push for your dream, people who support you will always be your team, you will break through.”

Watch TWICE’s teaser videos for the “Set Me Free” music video below.