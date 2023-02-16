×
TWICE Unveils Tracklist for 12th Mini Album ‘Ready to Be’

Ready to Be will arrive in March.

Courtesy of JYP Entertainment

It’s a great day to be a ONCE! On Thursday (Feb. 16), TWICE revealed the names of the tracks set to appear on its forthcoming mini album, Ready to Be.

The K-pop girl group shared the list via social media with a poster that featured the song credits and track names. Ready to Be consists of seven tunes total. The group’s previously released second English single “Moonlight Sunrise” is included in the set, in addition to new songs “Got the Thrills,” “Blame It on Me,” “Wallflower,” “Crazy Stupid Love” and “Set Me Free.” “Set Me Free” is the only track on the record that will receive a version in both English and Korean.

Earlier this month, TWICE announced that Ready to Be will be released on March 10. Fans looking for special editions of the album are in luck, as the project will arrive in three different colorways — black, pink and white, or tan and brown. Every version of the album will include a folded poster, a postcard, message card and photocard. A second poster and a photocard set will also be included, but correlates with the album colorway ordered. 

Ready to Be marks TWICE’S 12th mini album. The K-pop group’s last mini-album, Between 1&2, was on the Billboard 200 for eight weeks and peaked at No. 3.

Before TWICE releases Ready to Be, the K-pop stars will be honored at Billboard‘s Women in Music event on March 1 with the Breakthrough Award.

See the tracklist for Ready to Be below.

