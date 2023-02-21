TWICE Is ‘Ready to Be’ on the Road: Here Are the 2023 Tour Dates

TWICE is hitting the road again. As announced Tuesday (Feb. 21), the K-pop girl group will embark on its highly anticipated READY TO BE world tour this spring, the group’s fifth total world tour and its largest so far.

The tour will see the ladies of TWICE — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu — playing 17 shows across 14 cities, beginning April 15 with stops in South Korea, Australia and Japan. The group will then head overseas to North America, where it’ll make stops at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium, concerts that will make them the first female K-pop girl group to play either venue. More North American dates are forthcoming, according to a release.

The tour news follows Billboard‘s announcement that TWICE will be honored at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards with the Breakthrough Artist Award on the first of March. The honor comes after TWICE’s “Moonlight Sunrise,” a single off the group’s March-slated EP Ready to Be, became their second ever entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 84. The track also earned TWICE a career high placement on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, peaking at No. 3.

Tickets for shows in the U.S. will be available through a Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale, now open for registration. If any additional tickets remain after the Verified Fan sale concludes, a general onsale will be announced at a later date. Information for tickets to shows in Korea, Australia and Japan can be found on local event pages.

See the list of confirmed Ready to Be Tour dates below: