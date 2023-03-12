×
Fans Choose TWICE’s ‘Ready to Be’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The group's new mini album brought in more than 58% of the vote.

TWICE
TWICE JYP Entertainment

TWICE‘s Ready to Be has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 10) on Billboard, choosing the group’s latest project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Ready to Be brought in more than 58% of the vote, beating out new music from Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, and more.

K-pop stars TWICE dropped Ready to Be, their 12th mini album, on March 10, after receiving the Breakthrough Artist honor at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1.

“We are ready to show more of our beautiful inner side to the world and ready to show more of ourselves,” Tzuyu shared with Billboard on the red carpet, chatting about Ready to Be. TWICE will be embarking on a world tour in April.

Trailing behind Ready to Be on the fan-voted poll is Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation, with 29% of the vote, and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle,” with 9% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s poll below.

