TWICE’s Nayeon Is Teaming Up With Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall for Solo Album Track

Nayeon of TWICE attends the 'Cedric Charlier' Photocall on Sept. 19, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.

Nayeon of TWICE is gearing up to release her first-ever solo mini album — and it’s stacked with a list of can’t-miss collaborations, including a track with a Little Mix member.

On Tuesday (May 31), the K-pop singer unveiled the track list for her forthcoming mini album titled IM NAYEON, which will contain a total of six tracks: lead single “Pop!,” “No Problem” with Felix of Stray Kids, “Love Countdown” with South Korean rapper and singer Wonstein,”All or Nothing,” “Happy Birthday,” “노을만 예쁘다 (Only the Sunset is Pretty)” and “Candyfloss,” partially composed by Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix.

This isn’t the first time that Nayeon has worked with Thirlwall, though. While promoting Taste of Love, TWICE’s 10th EP, the girls revealed on the Zach Sang Show in 2021 that they were “very honored” that Thirwall contributed to the songwriting process for “First Time.” Member Dahyun also revealed that Little Mix was a large part of their early days.

“Actually when we were trainees, we covered a lot of songs by Little Mix,” Dahyun said at the time. “I actually listened to a lot of songs by Little Mix growing up.”

In addition to revealing the track list for IM NAYEON, the K-pop singer also shared the first snippet of “Pop!” via TWICE’s TikTok account. “Pop! Pop! Pop!/ You want it/ Pop! Pop! Pop!/ I want you,” Nayeon sings on the upbeat track.

IM NAYEON is set to arrive June 24 at 1 p.m. KST/midnight ET. See the track list for the mini album and hear the first snippet of “Pop!” below.