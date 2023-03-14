TWICE Explains the ‘Parallel’ Meaning of ‘Moonlight Sunrise’

The ladies of TWICE are making their debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and in the Tuesday (March 14) interview, talked about their second English-language single, “Moonlight Sunrise.”

The host asks lead dancer Tzuyu about the meaning behind the K-pop nontet’s latest single — but only after making sure she knows how to pronounce Tzuyu’s name correctly. (“So Tzuyu, I think I said it right. I’m trying!” the American Idol quipped candidly.)

“So ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ is a song about wanting to know the other person’s heart,” Tzuyu told Clarkson through an interpreter. “And they use the metaphor of moonlight and sunrise to parallel that fluttering-heart feeling when you’re in love.”

The sparkling single is featured on the idols’ new mini-album, Ready to Be, which also contains fan favorite tracks such as “Set Me Free,” “Got the Thrills” and “Blame It on Me.” The full-length’s release marks the first time TWICE has been in the U.S. for a comeback, and they’ve spent the week promoting the project with a performance of “Set Me Free” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a trip to the Empire State Building, where they lit up the landmark in apricot and magenta lights to celebrate Musicians on Call’s “Healing Power of Music” mission.

On March 2, TWICE was also honored with the Breakthrough Artist Award at Billboard’s Women in Music event. After receiving the award from Sabrina Carpenter and giving a sweet acceptance speech, the girl group hit the stage to perform “Moonlight Sunrise.”

Watch Tzuyu explain the meaning of the song to Clarkson above.