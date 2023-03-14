TWICE Reveal Their Favorite Snacks to Eat in America

TWICE dropped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (March 14), where they chatted with the American Idol alum about visiting the U.S. and the things they like to do in the country.

Sana revealed that, of course, she loves meeting TWICE’s passionate fanbase, affectionately called ONCE, face-to-face. Hilariously, she added that she love Takis chips.

Momo noted that she enjoys visiting the grocery stores in the United States, while Dahyun revealed that she loves eating hamburgers, pizza, chocolate, pasta and potatoes. “I found my sister in the group,” Clarkson playfully replied.

The group also performed their sparkling new single, “Moonlight Sunrise,” which is featured on the idols’ new mini-album, Ready to Be. The recently released project also contains fan favorite tracks such as “Set Me Free,” “Got the Thrills” and “Blame It on Me.” The full-length’s release marks the first time TWICE has been in the U.S. for a comeback and on March 2, TWICE was also honored with the Breakthrough Artist Award at Billboard’s Women in Music event. After receiving the award from Sabrina Carpenter and giving a sweet acceptance speech, the girl group performed “Moonlight Sunrise” onstage.

Watch their Kelly Clarkson Show performance below.