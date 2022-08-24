TWICE’s Jihyo Tests Positive for COVID-19

TWICE has been hit with another case of COVID-19. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the K-pop group’s management company JYP Entertainment issued a statement revealing that Jihyo has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Jihyo tested positive [after using a] self-diagnosis kit at 10:30 a.m. and is currently quarantined, following the guidelines from health department after testing positive for COVID-19 [through] antigen testing,” JYP Entertainment said. “We will prioritize our artist’s health and put our best effort [into] her quick and healthy recovery.”
The entertainment company did not specify if any other members of TWICE has tested positive for COVID-19, or if Jihyo will be absent from any of the group’s activities in regards to promoting their forthcoming album Between 1&2. The positive result marks the fourth coronavirus case to hit the group this year, after members Nayeon, Momo and Tzuyu all tested positive in May.
TWICE’s Between 1&2 is scheduled to be released on Friday, Aug. 26. The LP will be led by single “Talk That Talk,” which will receive a corresponding music video on the album’s release date. On the album, Chaeyoung has a solo writing credit on “Basics,” and Jihyo is credited for writing “Trouble.” Dahyun also has solo writing credits on tracks “Gone” and “When We Were Kids.” Fans received a preview of the album and its tracks earlier in the week on Monday, Aug. 22.
Between 1&2 is the follow-up to TWICE’s Formula of Love: O+T=<3, released in November 2021. The set peaked at No. 3 on the all genre Billboard 200, and spent a total of eight weeks on the chart following its release.