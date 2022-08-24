TWICE’s Jihyo Tests Positive for COVID-19

TWICE has been hit with another case of COVID-19. On Wednesday (Aug. 24), the K-pop group’s management company JYP Entertainment issued a statement revealing that Jihyo has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Jihyo tested positive [after using a] self-diagnosis kit at 10:30 a.m. and is currently quarantined, following the guidelines from health department after testing positive for COVID-19 [through] antigen testing,” JYP Entertainment said. “We will prioritize our artist’s health and put our best effort [into] her quick and healthy recovery.”

Explore Explore Twice See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The entertainment company did not specify if any other members of TWICE has tested positive for COVID-19, or if Jihyo will be absent from any of the group’s activities in regards to promoting their forthcoming album Between 1&2. The positive result marks the fourth coronavirus case to hit the group this year, after members Nayeon, Momo and Tzuyu all tested positive in May.

TWICE’s Between 1&2 is scheduled to be released on Friday, Aug. 26. The LP will be led by single “Talk That Talk,” which will receive a corresponding music video on the album’s release date. On the album, Chaeyoung has a solo writing credit on “Basics,” and Jihyo is credited for writing “Trouble.” Dahyun also has solo writing credits on tracks “Gone” and “When We Were Kids.” Fans received a preview of the album and its tracks earlier in the week on Monday, Aug. 22.

Between 1&2 is the follow-up to TWICE’s Formula of Love: O+T=<3, released in November 2021. The set peaked at No. 3 on the all genre Billboard 200, and spent a total of eight weeks on the chart following its release.