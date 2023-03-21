×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

TWICE’s Chaeyoung Apologizes for Wearing a T-Shirt With Swastika

"I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore," the star wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

Chae Young of TWICE
Chae Young of TWICE is seen leaving Incheon International Airport for Milan fashion week spring/summer 2023 on Sept. 22, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via GI

TWICE‘s Chaeyoung apologized on Tuesday (March 21) after posting an Instagram photo in which the 23-year-old K-pop star is seen wearing a t-shirt featuring a swastika.

Explore

Explore

Twice

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The shirt in the since-deleted photo had a graphic of a 1970s picture of Sex Pistols‘ Sid Vicious wearing a T-shirt with a swastika on it. The symbol was used as an emblem of the German Nazi party, as Adolf Hitler made it the centerpiece of the Nazi flag.

Related

Morgan Wallen 2023

Morgan Wallen Scores Ninth Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

“Hello, this is Chaeyoung from TWICE. I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn’t correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore,” her statement, written in both English and Korean, read. “I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again. Sincerely apologize again.”

TWICE recently released their 12th mini-albumReady to Be, and the set debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated March 25, 2023. The group’s English single “Moonlight Sunrise” is included in the seven-track album, in addition to songs like “Got the Thrills,” “Blame It on Me,” “Wallflower,” “Crazy Stupid Love” and “Set Me Free.”

The girl group was also honored with the Breakthrough Award at Billboard’s Women in Music event on March 1, where they chatted with Billboard on the red carpet about the album. “We are ready to show more of our beautiful inner side to the world and ready to show more of ourselves,” Tzuyu shared of Ready to Be.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad