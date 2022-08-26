×
TWICE’s ‘Between 1&2 Album’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

The LP serves as the follow up to the K-pop's No. 3 chart album, 'Formula of Love: O+T=<3.'

TWICE
TWICE Courtesy of Live Nation

Are you ready, ONCE? TWICE‘s new album, Between 1&2, arrived on Friday (Aug. 26), and is now available for fans to stream.

The group — which consists of members Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — released the seven track album early on Friday morning. The LP is led by single “Talk That Talk,” which received a corresponding music video that also arrived on the album’s release date.

On the album, Chaeyoung has a solo writing credit on “Basics,” and Jihyo is credited for writing “Trouble.” Dahyun also has solo writing credits on tracks “Gone” and “When We Were Kids.” Other tracks on the K-pop record include “Queen of Hearts,” “Brave,” and “Gone.”

The set arrives just two days after TWICE’s management group, JYP Entertainment, revealed that Jihyo tested positive for COVID-19. According to their official statement, the singer tested positive “[after using a] self-diagnosis kit at 10:30 a.m. and is currently quarantined, following the guidelines from health department after testing positive for COVID-19 [through] antigen testing.” JYP added they will “prioritize our artist’s health and put our best effort [into] her quick and healthy recovery.” (Jihyo’s COVID-19 case marked the fourth for the group in 2022 alone.)

Between 1&2 is the follow-up to TWICE’s Formula of Love: O+T=<3, released in November 2021. The set peaked at No. 3 on the all genre Billboard 200, and spent a total of eight weeks on the chart following its release.

Watch the brand new music video for “Talk That Talk” and stream Between 1&2 in its entirety below.

